Food recalls have severely impacted the gross margins of food manufacturing companies worldwide. Over the past few decades, numerous factors like increasing awareness, growing complexities of food supply chain, pandemic outbreaks, changing lifestyles, and a well-informed customer base have all contributed in some way to the growing importance of food safety. As such, ensuring food safety to prevent recalls is a top priority for food and beverage manufacturers in today's world. But preventing food recalls is not an easy task and requires improved visibility throughout the food supply chain. Predictive analytics and technology can allow food companies to track production and operations, improve food traceability, and prevent contamination of food packaging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005336/en/

Role of Smart Sensors and Predictive Analytics in the Food Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today food and beverage companies are finding new ways to apply predictive analytics to enhance the efficiency of food manufacturing processes. Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help you in this process.

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, conducted a recent study that helped analyze factors impacting food safety in the current business setting. As such, it was evident that food companies should focus on collecting the right data to drive results. Integrating embedded sensor technology and predictive analytics allows food companies to collect data through sensors embedded within the advanced food packaging. Moreover, smart packaging also provides real-time monitoring of food products helping companies predict possible contamination and prevent food recalls altogether.

With over 15+ years of expertise in the field of data and analytics, Quantzig is at the forefront of enabling business innovation to facilitate better outcomes and business reach. Contact us to learn more about our capabilities.

Smart sensors and predictive analytics is redefining food packaging

With contaminated food packaging grabbing the spotlight in recent news articles, there is a growing concern over the safety of food. Though there has been no concrete evidence, cold-storage facilities and meat processing plants are ideal environments for viruses, as they can thrive in cold and dry environments. Smart sensors and predictive analytics enable food manufacturing companies to track food temperature beyond their in-house operations. This data can help identify temperature fluctuations and predict potential contamination issues.

Book a FREE Demo to learn more about our proprietary analytics platforms and analytics capabilities that can help you enhance process efficiency and drive margins.

Predictive analytics can help detect contamination of food packaging

Food manufacturers have always relied on technology to tackle the most pressing challenges. To counter the rise of food recalls, business leaders in the food industry must continue to drive change and invest in predictive analytics. Creating the business case for preventing food recalls using predictive analytics is not easy, but leading food manufacturing companies have realized its importance in a hard way. As such, collaborating with experienced professionals can help conduct a detailed assessment to strengthen the business case for their organization.

Quantzig's team of 550+ seasoned analytics experts and data science professionals have the expertise and skill it takes to design and build systems tailored to the needs of your business and equip you with data-driven, actionable insights for prudent decision-making Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in the food and beverage industry.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005336/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us