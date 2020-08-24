NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINB) due to extraordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 83/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation. Adjusted series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=788264