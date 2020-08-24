Chayan Bhattacharyay: Innovsoltech's Rise to Conquer the Tech Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Chayan Bhattacharyay is most famously known for developing the world's first and most prestigious Cognitive Automation Platform, CAP. Businesses across the globe are striving to improve upon their performance to ultimately reduce their costs and maximize their productivity, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Chayan specializes in software product development and strives to create software robots and AI-enabled Virtual agents to complete the repetitive and tedious tasks throughout the day. Focusing on innovation is key to expanding business and with Chayan's help, businesses can focus exactly on that and leaving the mundane tasks to software robots.

Through creating the company Innovsoltech, Chayan has developed the leading software products among the technology industry. CEO Chayan has gained experience in the industry for the last twenty years with a drive to improve. Working as a software engineer allowed him to understand the challenges faced by the business daily, which in turn motivated him to form his own business. The company has fully committed to enabling every business in the world to let software robots perform the repetitive, mundane tasks to enable them to focus on innovation, rapid ROI, and better customer service and engagement digitally.

CAP is the next generation hyper-automation platform, that combines both iRobo.ai (RPA) and Convo.ai (Conversational A)" which is said to be a platform that exceeds anything that was ever created. Through improving operational efficiency ten times inaccuracy, time, costs, and ROI, CAP can seamlessly integrate into existing systems for businesses in any industry. This process allows workers to be allocated away from mundane tasks to complete more complex and skillful tasks to grow the business.

One of the biggest challenges for Innovsoltech when first starting out as a business was finding the capital required to jumpstart the business, which is often one of the most common issues for entrepreneurs. Chayan formed this business to possess the freedom of using his ideas for innovation that positively impact the world. Developing this product and platform over the last two years without funding and investors is the most difficult challenge he has been facing. Through the obstacles, Chayan was able to differentiate the business through CAP being the only product in the world that supports automation through Natural Language processing and understanding and Speech Recognition. iRoboFlow is the only automation application in the world that provides an alternative to traditional desktop automation that is difficult to scale.

Achieving success in a world full of innovators and competition is difficult, but Chayan believes the meaning of success coincides with being able to provide access to cognitive automation to every establishment worldwide and change the way businesses currently serve their customers. Chayan continues to strive to live up to both the expectations of his own and those looking to him to drive the business forward. Learning to live with the fact that fear is reality-driven, Chayan has mustered the courage to endlessly innovate.

Chayan recognizes that mindset is everything when it comes to forming your own business. Staying true to yourself while preserving your commitment and dedication will power the process of risk-taking to make a true difference. One must find a problem and thoroughly believe in their ideas on the way to solve the issue, which leads to positive change.

In terms of future plans, Innovsoltech is currently seeking investors to improve the products and grow their market across the globe. They soon expect the company valuation to at least be a billion dollars within the next five years. To follow along with Chayan Bhattacharyay's business and future endeavors, click here.

