Abbott Realty Services Named by Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Today, Abbott Realty Services is proud to announce that it has been named one of the fastest growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000. After increasing their sales by 139% in the last five years, Abbott Realty Services earned the rank of 2,851 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

Abbott Realty Services is a family-owned and operated independent brokerage company in Northwest Florida. Since the 1950s, the Abbott family name has been synonymous with real estate along the Emerald Coast, starting with the original Abbott Realtor, William W. Abbott, Sr. Today, husband and wife duo Nathan and Erin Abbott, and their sister Amanda, carry on the real estate tradition as the third generation of Abbott Realtors.

"Our team of local experts continues to perform within the top 1% in real estate sales throughout Northwest Florida, and we take pride in raising a higher standard of expectation for the industry and our customers," said Nathan Abbott, Broker and Owner of Abbott Realty Services. "We are thrilled about this announcement, that Inc. 5000 has ranked our business as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation."

This achievement puts Abbott Realty Services in rarefied company, joining the likes of some of the top organizations in the world, including Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle and Zappos.com who have all been on the Inc. 5000 list.

Every year, Inc. generates a list of the top 5000 most successful private companies in the country based on their success over the course of a year. Unlike other lists that are based superficially on a company's net worth, the Inc. 5000 is an elite showcase of the most noteworthy cases of company growth and development over the last year. This powerful metric gives credit where credit is truly due - to the devoted entrepreneurs who roll their sleeves up and work with what they've got to build something sustainable.

The Nathan Abbott Team specializes in real estate services along Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast. They are natives to the area and would be honored to serve you. For more information, please call (850) 610-0110, or visit http://www.NathanAbbottTeam.com. The office is located at 9657 Highway 98 West, Miramar Beach, FL 32550.

