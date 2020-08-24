Dave Fox's Journey to Transforming the Staffing Industry Today

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Dave Fox is a dynamic entrepreneur who is on a mission to make an impact in today's staffing and recruiting industry. For ten years, Dave worked diligently to increase his understanding of the industry and rise to the top 1% of producers globally. But Dave didn't stop there, he had a bigger dream of impacting the entire industry, so he started his own firm called Focus Global Talent Solutions in 2018. Over the past two and a half years, Focus GTS' has skyrocketed and has been deemed one of the fastest-growing niche staffing and recruiting firms in the country today.

From a young age, Dave overcame obstacles that allowed him to grow as an individual and live a life that many people can only dream of. As a teenager, he battled a drug addiction, which led to him spending a year in a facility called Teen Challenge. It was here that he discovered faith and changed his whole world around. Dave is thankful to this day he managed to overcome a battle so strong and so young. Obstacles and hardships along the journey to success are inevitable and allow individuals to uplift themselves while using it as motivation to overcome future challenges.

Dave Fox's inspiration for Focus Global Talent Solutions sparked when he came to realize the ease of making an impact as a top producer of a company, but how difficult it is to change the industry as a whole. True entrepreneurs are innovators and disruptors that push industry norms to the limits and drive change. One of the biggest challenges Dave faced when starting his own business was encompassing the concept of converting a job into a self-running system. Dave truly credits his wife Brittany for helping him start Focus GTSs and believes it is what it is today because of her dedication to the business.

Creating a business solely to have more free time is something that he thinks is the incorrect mindset for an entrepreneur to embrace as they reach for success. As a Tony Robbins Platinum Partner, he is a firm believer that every chokehold in a business is due to the mindset of the owners. Dave stands by the intense process and believes that free time will eventually come, but one needs to be willing to put in their blood, sweat and tears to get a business to it's potential.

By realizing the niche areas of technology are the best entry points to clients, Dave began to focus on four main areas including, Digital Marketing Technology, Data Science and A.I., Business Intelligence and Analytics, and Cloud. Creating an establishment that rises above its competitors requires a different approach to the system. Dave has formed his firm to go to whatever lengths necessary to ensure a customer's experience is impeccable when working with them. Although hiring may be a distraction for many individuals as it draws them away from daily tasks, Focus GTS makes the process as smooth and painless for clients as possible. Customer satisfaction is crucial to continuing to grow, and by focusing on systematizing the procedures for the sake of the customer's experience is admirable and intelligent.

Some say fear blocks individuals from chasing after their dreams of success, and Dave Fox recognizes that fear is solely an illusion. He believes that humans create their own reality within their minds, where he compares the fear of a plane crashing to turbulence. Dave expressed, " I was recently thinking about when turbulence hits an airplane. People begin to freak out and are experiencing a plane crash in their minds over and over again when in actuality, there is a very small chance that anything will actually happen. Instead, enjoy the ride." Fear is something each entrepreneur must overcome because an unwavering confidence in yourself and your business is essential to success.

For future plans, Dave is currently focused on Focus Global Talent Solutions and continuing to expand the company. He stands committed to working on the business he created and plans to explore different ventures in the future. To follow along with Dave Fox's business and future endeavors, click here, and you can learn more about Focus GTS and how they're revolutionizing recruitment here.

