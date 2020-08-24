VIP-Media: The Pip Connect Founder, Andrew Peters Stays Ahead Of The Curve

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Andrew Peters isn't afraid to take risks. From pursuing entrepreneurship while being a high school drop out, to leaving his job of 15 years to commit to his own business full time.

Now, Andrew runs several business ventures. He is most well known for his meal prep company, his consulting firm, and The Pip Connect, which helps those who are trying to get into trading.

Andrew was motivated to start his business once he realized that his time was worth more than anything else he could exchange it for. This motivated him to think outside the box and dedicate himself to getting more time to live his life.

"I wanted to live. I feel in today's society, people only live to work. They wake up every day, doing the same thing, expecting their dream will fall in their lap. People will exchange their time for a dollar amount, only to realize we have so much time to exchange before time is up. My family has always been everything to me. I'm married with three kids. My wife is truly my biggest rock and my kids continue to push me. When I realized that I was limited on time, I knew I had to take advantage of making money while I slept," says Andrew.

Once he had this goal, Andrew was able to work toward overcoming the challenges thrown his way. For him, the biggest challenge was having the right mindset and avoiding burnout. By keeping himself motivated, Andrew found that he was also able to motivate others to succeed in life in the interim.

"My biggest challenge in starting the business was having the correct mindset. Being able to think outside the box on a daily basis and not getting burned out. I feel when starting a business, you are often on this natural high - and then once the business takes off, it can be easy to get complacent,"

Andrew knows that mindset is everything, and that you need to be mentally strong to pursue entrepreneurship and your own business.

"It is easy to come up with scenarios in your head on how you can fail. Outside of getting in your own head, people are constantly giving you their opinions on what they think you should do. Once you realize to feed your mind everything positive and that you believe in yourself 100%, you can achieve anything," Andrew explains.

This was one of the downsides of the job Andrew had before leaping out on his own.

"My ex boss would constantly try to get in my head. He would make jokes and downplay things that I wanted to do and some of the dreams that I had. I quickly realized what he was doing: he didn't have confidence for himself, so he didn't want anyone else to have confidence for themselves either. It was all a mental game," Andrew recalls.

Armed with the knowledge of a toxic work environment, Andrew was able to branch out and pursue his own dream, knowing there wasn't a place for him in the past. For those looking to do the same, Andrew tells them to ignore the noise around them, and focus on the positive.

"Everything and anything that someone says to you that is negative, ignore it. When you're starting your own business, look at it as your own life. When you go to bed at night you are the one that is thinking about your dreams, ambitions, and goals to tackle the next day," says Andrew.

It's this intense focus that allows Andrew to ignore the opinions of others and stay the course through many obstacles.

"We tend to let others get in our head, when it's not their dream or life to begin with. Be patient and be consistent. Both of my parents pushed me hard, so I owe them a lot. Without their guidance and consistency as a kid. I for sure would have not been as driven as I am today. I see that a lot of people give up way too easily, and had they stayed the course just a couple more months or even a couple of more years they would be living the life they've always dreamed of. My grandparents also were key drivers. Always teaching me to never give up and push harder than the next person. Sometimes our dreams are a lot closer than we think, and we give up too easily," Andrew explains.

Andrew is currently working toward a project in the cryptocurrency and foreign exchange market space. By doing so, he'll be able to bring more people together in the community, despite the distance between them.

"I think it's time to show people that being successful in the foreign exchange market is just being able to live your life and enjoy it while making money from the comfort of your home," says Andrew.

Be sure to keep up on Andrew's life on his Instagram page, and check out his business on their website.

