Dendy Media: Casey Diggs, Author, CEO and Founder of Ctdgraphicx Wants to Be the Mentor That He Never Had

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Early as an undergrad in Tallahassee, Florida, Casey understood graphic design as a passion and a potential lifestyle. But without any significant resources helping him grow, it was a bit difficult to see a clear path to grow his art and make connections. Still, he understood the grind and taught himself basic elements of photography and graphic design.

Like many young people beginning their journey in the craft, Casey wasn't exactly an expert on finding customers, and when opportunities arose, he didn't have a good reference for pricing and business details. Much of his early journey was defined by trial and error as he searched for a way to break into the scene and grow his talents.

Already involved in collegiate activities in the Tallahassee area, Casey began to see a potential opportunity in doing graphic design for local fraternities and other clubs. By spreading his work through these and other avenues, he was able to generate interest from friends and others seeking commissions.

Though he had finally established a steady stream of work and clients, he knew he had to best understand what sort of pricing would both make his work profitable, as well as bring in more potential clients. Once again, through talking with others and numerous sets of trial and error, Casey developed proper pricing that would make his business sustainable and increasingly more profitable.

By now, Casey had risen to experience success to a significant magnitude. With his company Ctdgraphicx he has produced many major projects in Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami including graphics for Slip N Slide Records. Through this deal, Casey created graphics for "Superfest Miami ' one of the largest concerts and festivals happening during Super Bowl in Miami featuring today's hottest stars such as Cardi B, Chris Brown and more.

As he looked back on his past successes, he felt a desire to help others avoid certain difficulties he had when first starting up. Though he sees the value in learning the way he did, having a mentor or better guidance definitely could've sped up the process greatly.

A month previous to the pandemic, Casey had made $20,000 with graphic design. Realizing his business model was rock solid, he began to see now as an opportunity to help others learn from his own mistakes and other trappings of the industry.

He had already done courses before, as well as growth advice via social media, but with the stay at home order and people hungry for business advice, Casey decided to devote his full efforts to helping people start their career.

Casey's previous courses were done for little to no money. He found surprisingly that it was difficult to generate interest with that model. Now, charging $100 and laying out a complete plan of action, interest rose greatly, and his classes launched via Zoom and other platforms.

Casey addressed many of the areas that caused him and so many other graphic designers trouble early in their career, primarily pricing, realistic turnaround time, how to market yourself, and finding ideal clients.

He found that many people overcommitted to try to work with celebrities while mismanaging their other more steady clients. On top of this, as he found in his own past struggles, pricing for many people was all over the place and typically severely underestimated their value. A lot of these mistakes seem smart at the time because they appear necessary to retain clients, but Casey teaches the shortsightedness and danger of these practices. Lacking a clear understanding of pricing and client management will ultimately harm growth and take away opportunities that take you to the next level.

To provide a diversity of knowledge, he also brings in a variety of professionals both in the graphic design field and others. He discovered that having the advice of PR and communication professionals especially has achieved some of the best results.

With his efforts, Casey wants to give people the tools to make a successful career on their own terms. Through his own journey of dedication, hard work, and success, he feels he can be a mentor for others seeing graphic design as their way out. Currently, he has helped over 300 people pursue their dreams and realize new opportunities despite the many hardships of the pandemic.

