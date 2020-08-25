Technavio has been monitoring the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 2.58 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005498/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The shift toward lean manufacturing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India is segmented as below:

Product Industrial Automation Industrial Instrumentation

End-user Process Industry Discrete Industry



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41572

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial automation and instrumentation market in India report covers the following areas:

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India size

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India trends

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India industry analysis

This study identifies the simplification of manufacturing through automation as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation and instrumentation market growth in India during the next few years.

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial automation and instrumentation market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial automation and instrumentation market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial automation and instrumentation market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation and instrumentation market vendors in India

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Industrial automation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial instrumentation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Process industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005498/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/