Growing Number of Yoga Practitioners will drive the market growth during the forecast period
The yoga apparel market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary Industry is anticipated to have Negative impact. The yoga apparel market will showcase Negative impact during 2020-2024.
Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Yoga Apparel Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bottom Wear
- Top Wear
- Accessories
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Innovations in yoga apparel leading to product premiumization has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of yoga apparel market. Other market drivers include increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- and post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Yoga Apparel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bottom wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Top wear Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Men Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume Drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- lululemon athletica Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
