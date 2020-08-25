Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: Duke Mountain Resources Officially Changes Name to Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC)

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) is proud to announce it has filed all of the required documents to change its name officially to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. ("XFC") in order to more accurately reflect the company's product, the company's main business is serving as a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization based in Destin Florida with offices throughout the United States and South America.

Chairman and CEO, Steve Smith, emphasized the importance of transitioning the company's name to be in line with its current business. "We have been working with FINRA to get our name changed to reflect what we are currently involved in, on a day-to-day basis." said Smith. "We expect our name to be officially changed within the next week,"

DKMR is currently going through a global re-branding of its entire business. Travis O'Dell is the Creative Lead for XFC and is overseeing the company's transition into a globally recognized MMA league. That includes all aspects of the company's branded materials and merchandising, as well as its online presence.

"Ahead of us lies a monumental task as we relaunch. Our vision is for the XFC brand to communicate the history in the hexagon as well as our ambitious plans for the future," said O'Dell "Based on the team assembled thus far and the pipeline we have established, we see this coming to fruition for our fans."

Re-branding will be visible on stock market websites such as Bloomberg, as well as XFCMMA.net and our official social media channels including Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ and the official XFC YouTube channel.

About The Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

