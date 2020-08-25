Epsilon Carbon has commissioned a new production facility to manufacture synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to invest US$70 million over the next five years to increase the plant's capacity to 50,000 tons.From pv magazine India Coal tar derivatives specialist Epsilon Carbon has announced its foray into the lithium-ion battery materials business with the commissioning of a facility to produce 5,000 tons of synthetic graphite anode materials per year. The company plans to triple this unit capacity to 15,000 tons in 2021 and further expand to 50,000 tons per annum ...

