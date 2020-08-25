

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's revised GDP data for the second quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the economy contracted 10.1 percent sequentially versus a 2 percent fall in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1807 against the greenback, 125.16 against the yen, 1.0761 against the franc and 0.9015 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



