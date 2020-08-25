

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) said first participants have been dosed in a Phase I trial of AZD7442 for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of AZD7442. It will include up to 48 healthy participants in the UK aged 18 to 55 years.



AZD7442 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies derived from convalescent patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Discovered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and licensed to AstraZeneca in June 2020, the mAbs were optimised by AstraZeneca. Data readout from the trial is anticipated in the second half of 2020.



