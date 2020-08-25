

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO.L) announced that Lucio Genovese, an existing Non-executive Director of the company, will become Chairman of the Board in place of Steve Lucas, effective August 25. The Board has determined that Genovese is the appropriate person to replace Lucas. Genovese has had a long association with the company and re-joined the Board in February 2019.



The Group noted that, with the Board change, at least half the Board excluding the Chairman will comprise Independent Non-executive Directors as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.



