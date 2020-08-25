Stockholm, August 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in KebNi AB's shares (short name KEBNI) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Technology sector. KebNi is the 32nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. KebNi is a socially and environmentally conscious company, focused on becoming a leading supplier of reliable technologies, products and solutions for safety, location precision and stabilization. The company is headquartered in Sweden and has a long history and experience in maritime satellite antenna solutions and solutions for inertial movement sensing. "At KebNi we are excited to achieve another key milestone in our growth journey. We believe that moving our listing to Nasdaq will provide us a bigger platform with a global reach, that can connect us with a broader range of investors," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of KebNi. "Being listed at Nasdaq also increases our customers confidence in our brand and will help us to expand KebNi's global presence. I send a warm thank to our management team and advisors, who has been working hard on achieving this important milestone." "We are proud to welcome KebNi to Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Europe's leading market for small- and medium sized companies," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "KebNi is a leader within the increasingly important satellite communications industry and we look forward to supporting the company in its continued growth journey." KebNi has appointed Redeye AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com