

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) has agreed on the terms of an acquisition of OSIsoft, at an enterprise value of $5.0 billion. Headquartered in California, USAOSIsoft is a global leader in real-time industrial data software and services. OSIsoft's PI System is used by its customers across 14,000 sites in 127 countries and is widely utilised in the process industries such as manufacturing, energy, utilities, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, as well as within data centre facilities.



For the twelve months ended 30 June 2020, OSIsoft had revenue of $488.5 million and adjusted EBIT of $152.2 million.



Regarding current trading, AVEVA said it continued to see similar trends in the first four months of fiscal 2021 to those that were outlined in its first quarter trading update for the three months to 30 June 2020. Strong growth in subscription revenue continued, while maintenance revenue was broadly flat and perpetual licences and services reduced substantially. Overall, AVEVA Group organic constant currency revenue declined 3.7%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

