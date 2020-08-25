The Story Behind Yes Financial Solutions and Cicely Clary's Mission to Help Others Through the Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / The tragic story surrounding Cicely Clary's grandparents' death was the driving force that led this strong woman to her mission in life. From that life-changing incident, she vowed to help her family and the entire community in the best way she knows. Today, she fulfills her mission through Yes Financial Solutions.

Cicely sits as the CEO of Yes Financial Solutions, a company providing financial marketing services while affiliated with top insurance companies that aim to extend customized services to individuals, families, or businesses, whether for whole life, term life, or universal life insurance policies. The onset of COVID-19 has not stopped this company from pursuing its mission. As an advanced digital business platform, the company can easily continue its professional services amid the pandemic.

Yes Financial Solutions has witnessed how the pandemic has made it extremely difficult for businesses to reach their target markets. Indeed, there is a need for businesses to embrace this new paradigm shift, and they can do this by serving the market virtually. Servant leaders cannot afford to be behind the curve when upgrading their digital services to accommodate the virtual market.

For Cicely, her company is embracing business growth while maximizing virtual marketing tools in the process. To scale their business, the team uses virtual platforms such as constant contact through email, social media sites like Youtube, Google Ads, and webinars.

In an effort to extend help to others during this pandemic, Yes Financial Solutions took the initiative to hold free virtual financial workshops and webinars discussing growth platforms called Virtual Platform Builders for free. Through Yes Financial Solutions' free service, business owners can become pandemic-proof and consistent growth can be achieved despite the shift in the marketing approaches brought about by COVID-19. At present, these endeavors have helped thousands of families protect their assets from the crisis that the world faces today.

Cicely and her team also guide clients in landing the right insurance plans. By looking into different important factors such as age, medical needs, future goals, and many more, the company strives to give the clients a simple yet productive experience from start to finish.

The story of what led Cicely to Yes Financial Solutions has its roots in a freak accident that changed Cicely's life years ago. On July 22, 2017, the Yes Financial Solutions CEO was happily celebrating her son's baby shower with family and close friends. The day went on so well until she received a frantic phone call from a relative bringing her the news that her grandparents' house was on fire. Hearing this rendered Cicely speechless and paralyzed in shock. Later on, she learned the more devastating news that both her grandparents did not survive the fire caused by a wiring malfunction.

Although her grandparents were insured, they only had "term life" insurance plans, which ended at 65. Unfortunately, both of them were already 66 years old. Fortunately, the community offered funding to help in the burial arrangements. The whole situation made Cicely realize that her family members have not been guided well in making decisions on how to protect their assets and their life in general. Since that moment, she vowed to make a difference for her family and the community.

Today, she advances her mission through Yes Financial Solutions. The pandemic-proof company is providing virtual services and products in rural and residential areas. The company is passionate about educating the community and providing it with valuable products and services, especially at these trying times.

When people ask her why she cares, Cicely sticks to one answer in her mind. She expresses, "No one knows when a disaster scenario will occur, and from my experience, it's best to plan for it." Indeed, Cicely knows how devastating it feels to suffer disastrous accidents, loss of assets, or worse, loss of life, coupled with financial problems. For her, an effective way to achieve peace of mind in knowing that one is protected in some way. She strives to help others understand this.

Learn more about Cicely Clary and Yes Financial Solutions by visiting their official website or check out her LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

