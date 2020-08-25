Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.08.2020
WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 
PR Newswire
25.08.2020 | 09:03
DSM - repurchase of shares (17-21 August 2020)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 70,444 of its own shares in the period from 17 August, 2020 up to and including 21 August, 2020 at an average price of €131.13. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 7 August, 2020, covering commitments for interim stock dividend. The consideration of this repurchase was €9.2 million.

DSM Logo (PRNewsFoto/Royal DSM NV) (PRNewsfoto/Royal DSM)

The total number of shares repurchased under this program since 7 August 2020 to date is 172,672 shares for a total consideration of €22 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 7 August, 2020'.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

© 2020 PR Newswire
