World High Life PLC: World High Life & Love Hemp Brand Ambassador Georges St-Pierre to be Showcased on BT Sport Special

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that Georges St-Pierre, brand ambassador of World High Life and its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp") will be showcased on BT Sport, one of Europe's largest sport networks and rights holder for UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) in the U.K.

Georges "Rush" St-Pierre, also known as "GSP," is a Canadian professional mixed martial artist and 3-time UFC world champion who holds black belts in both Kyokushin karate and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

"Georges St-Pierre is an integral part of our vision. He has contributed greatly and valuably to our brand culture and towards the development of key Love Hemp ranges," said Mr. Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp. "This showcase special on BT Sport will serve to provide a retrospective on Georges' incredible history in the UFC and provide significant exposure for the Love Hemp brand while doing so."

Georges St-Pierre BT Sport Programme Highlights

Georges St-Pierre BT Sport Special will consist of a 5-hour programme, to air on Thursday, August 27th from 9pm to 1am

The special will consist of a 1-hour interview with Georges wearing Love Hemp branded apparel

The special will include 4 hours of insights from Georges as his favourite fights are showcased

As Brand Ambassador, Mr. St-Pierre facilitates and provides promotional services, including branding, social media, product placement, endorsement and overall support of the Company and the "Love Hemp" brand.

In 2006 he became the UFC Welterweight Champion. He lost the title in 2007 but subsequently regained it in front of his hometown fans of Montreal in 2008 and has not lost a single title defense since then.

Georges retired from the sport on 13 December 2013, holding the UFC record for most wins in title bouts and then returned to the octagon after a four-year layoff, on 4 November 2017 at UFC 217 in New York City (Madison Square Garden), where he defeated Michael Bisping by submission in the third round to win the UFC Middleweight Championship title, becoming the fourth fighter in the history of the organization to be a multi-division champion. On 7 December 2017, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Georges vacated his UFC middleweight title and officially announced his retirement from professional MMA competition on 21 February 2019.

"I believe that using Love Hemp's CBD products in my training helped my recovery and overall wellbeing greatly, and I embrace this opportunity to help create innovative products and grow the Love Hemp brand so that others can benefit as well," said Mr. Georges St-Pierre. "I am committed to building great teams and getting world class results in everything I do, and I am thrilled to contribute to the World High Life and Love Hemp team to help achieve those standards."

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk

Founder & CEO

North America: 1 (236) 521-7211

North America toll-free: 1 (888) 616-WRHLF

(9745)

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

info@worldhighlife.uk AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com Financial PR

Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 20 7138 3224

Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603159/World-High-Life-Love-Hemp-Brand-Ambassador-Georges-St-Pierre-to-be-Showcased-on-BT-Sport-Special