Rodriguez Law Firm, PLLC: Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez on Creating a Successful Law Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez has made his name as one of Virginia's top lawyers in the field of personal injury law. Rodriguez Law Firm serves all of Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C., in two locations, Manassas and Vienna. The firm is known for its bilingual staff and lawyers, who are fluent in both Español & English.

Rodriguez Law Firm prides itself on providing reliable legal services. Their brilliant attorneys have assisted countless clients who have legal matters related to personal injury. Whether it is an auto accident or a wrongful death case or anything in between, the firm's highly experienced team can proudly step up and help smoothen things out.

The law firm started with Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez's dream. His bittersweet journey to become a lawyer started with a serious car accident while on his way to work. Despite it not being his fault, he had to pay for the expenses related to the accident. He needed to work and did not have insurance or the funds to get checked up or even to receive medical treatment. On top of that, the insurance company for the driver at fault took advantage of him.

He later learned about personal injury lawyers in law school. He learned about torts and how victims of injuries caused by negligent parties have a right to receive compensation for their injuries. It was then that he knew that this was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life as a lawyer.

Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez came to the United States after fleeing from Venezuela. While things worsened in Venezuela, he had to get a job in the United States while attending ESL classes. He found work in construction. There, he kept his mind focused on one thing only-becoming a lawyer.

Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez's drive comes from the need to compete with himself, to better himself, and be better than he was before. He promised himself that he would become a lawyer even though he did not even speak the language.

Now, Attorney Dagoberto Rodriguez is a licensed lawyer in three different states.. He vividly remembers all the naysayers who told him that he would never become a lawyer. Now, he has had the pleasure of representing more than a few of those pessimists. Since he came to the United States, his goal was to become a lawyer. And almost ten years from his arrival, he became a licensed attorney.

As an established lawyer, Attorney. Dagoberto Rodriguez can work on the cases that he wants, and his growing practice, Rodriguez Law Firm, is expanding beyond the DMV. The lawyer strongly associates the growth of his firm with the honesty and truthfulness of their counsel. Rodriguez Law Firm takes care not to set unrealistic expectations just to obtain business or make false promises.

