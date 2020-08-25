SEBA Bank, the Bank that provides a seamless, secure and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lightnet Pte. Ltd.Zug - SEBA Bank, a FINMA licensed Swiss Bank that provides a seamless, secure and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lightnet Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based fintech company. With the MoU in effect, SEBA Bank will serve as the banking counterparty for the Lightnet Group, enabling settlements, correspondences...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...