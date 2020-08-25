Anzeige
25.08.2020 | 09:51
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 25

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274924-08-202056.31593,190,000179,647,721EUR
NL000927275624-08-202080.9116286,00023,140,718EUR
NL000927276424-08-202057.955248,00014,372,840EUR
NL000927277224-08-202060.9347393,00023,947,337EUR
NL000927278024-08-202063.1876230,00014,533,148EUR
NL000969022124-08-202041.8045,691,190237,914,507EUR
NL000969023924-08-202032.8362,735,40489,819,726EUR
NL000969024724-08-202018.71995,333,39099,840,527EUR
NL000969025424-08-202014.62633,231,53747,265,430EUR
NL001027380124-08-202021.29019,626,000204,938,503EUR
NL001040870424-08-202086.90271,145,00099,503,592EUR
NL001073181624-08-202052.1567730,00038,074,391EUR
NL001137607424-08-202035.3548275,2559,731,585EUR
NL001168359424-08-202023.64581,300,00030,739,540EUR
total1,113,469,564
