VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 25
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|24-08-2020
|56.3159
|3,190,000
|179,647,721
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|24-08-2020
|80.9116
|286,000
|23,140,718
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|24-08-2020
|57.955
|248,000
|14,372,840
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|24-08-2020
|60.9347
|393,000
|23,947,337
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|24-08-2020
|63.1876
|230,000
|14,533,148
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|24-08-2020
|41.804
|5,691,190
|237,914,507
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|24-08-2020
|32.836
|2,735,404
|89,819,726
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|24-08-2020
|18.7199
|5,333,390
|99,840,527
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|24-08-2020
|14.6263
|3,231,537
|47,265,430
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|24-08-2020
|21.2901
|9,626,000
|204,938,503
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|24-08-2020
|86.9027
|1,145,000
|99,503,592
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|24-08-2020
|52.1567
|730,000
|38,074,391
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|24-08-2020
|35.3548
|275,255
|9,731,585
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|24-08-2020
|23.6458
|1,300,000
|30,739,540
|EUR
|total
|1,113,469,564
