Solvay S.A.: Solvay Finance announces tender offer to purchase bonds for cash

Solvay Finance announces tender offer to purchase bonds for cash

Brussels, August 25, 2020 --- Solvay Finance (the "Offeror") has today launched an invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 500 million undated deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate perp-NC5.5 bonds which are irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Solvay SA (ISIN: XS1323897485) (the "Bonds") to tender any and all of such Bonds for purchase by the Offeror for cash. The tender offer is subject to the successful completion of the issue by Solvay SA of a new series of euro denominated undated deeply subordinated bonds expected to be priced today, subject to market conditions.

The offer is made to eligible bondholders until the 1st of September 2020 at 17:00 CET, on the terms and subject to the conditions further described in the following link at the Luxembourg exchange.

