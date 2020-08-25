

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate increased in August, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Tuesday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 73.3 percent in August from 70.7 percent in July.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 73.0 percent in August from 70.7 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 106.2 in August from 100.7 in July.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 105.2 in August from 99.4 in the previous month.



