

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined at a softer pace in June, amid a fall in both industrial production and construction output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The production index decreased 10.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 14.3 percent fall in May.



Production in the metal industry, machine and vehicle construction, and mineral oil processing has been declining from the previous year, since March, the agency said.



Industrial production fell 11.5 percent annually in June and construction output decreased 6.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index rose 5.0 percent in June, after a 8.5 percent gain in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 5.7 percent in June and construction output rose 3.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

