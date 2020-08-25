

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined in July, albeit at a softer pace, data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



The producer prices index fell 4.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.9 percent decline in June.



Excluding energy, producer price decreased 0.6 percent in July, after a 0.8 percent fall in the previous month.



Prices for energy declined 13.7 percent annually in July and intermediate goods prices decreased 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods prices rose 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.8 percent in July, after a 2.0 percent rise in the prior month.



