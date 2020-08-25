The Organized Money: Alaina Fingal Empowers People to Manage Their Money Better

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Money management expert Alaina Fingal helps people handle their money better and create improved lives through her company The Organized Money. By simplifying basic financial practices such as budgeting, saving, creating multiple streams of income, and creating plans for future investments through her YouTube account, more and more people are achieving financial literacy.

Her personal journey in achieving financial literacy and financial freedom did not start out easy as most people would think. She, too, struggled with overcoming many of her unhealthy money habits. But with sheer determination to create a better future for her daughters, she managed to create new and healthy habits that brought her to where she is now.

Question: Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Alaina Fingal: "The main thing that keeps me focused when things get rough is the thought of living life on my terms. We only have one life and I wanted to make sure I was able to spend the time I have on earth doing something that I love. It has kept me focused when things get rough. If I fail at something, I just pivot. I don't quit. Quitting means that I have to give up on living life on my terms so it's not an option."

Question: So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Alaina Fingal: "Things are going amazing. I have an online Etsy shop, a YouTube channel, and a monthly membership that provides 8k - 10k per month in revenue. I have a YouTube channel that has over 40,000 subscribers, an Instagram account with over 20k followers and I have been featured in some amazing places like the HuffPost and the NY Weekly. And the best part is I'm able to help so many people just by doing what I already love."

Question: What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Alaina Fingal: "My company is set apart in the way we combine time management (planning life) and managing your money. Many times financial educators look at learning about money separate from routines, habits, and personality. But they are connected.

If I wanted to make more money, save more money, and get out of debt, I had to start planning my life. I had to get organized! I had to wake up earlier, decide what I was going to wear the night before, check the weather, and clean my apartment. It was simple! So, naturally, I set out to find a book that would tell me exactly what to do. I constantly googled how to organize your life and money and how to plan your life. I searched for financial educators that discussed life planning, and I found none.

So I decided to become what I was looking for. I researched and learned everything I could on time management in correlation with money management, and I started teaching it to others."

Question: Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not "burn out?"

Alaina Fingal: "Ensure that you take time for self-care. As entrepreneurs, we are taught to work non-stop. We feel as though everything needs our attention. Especially when it comes to what we love. Taking a break requires discipline and diligence. I constantly remind myself to take breaks from the work (even though I love it) because too much of anything can hurt you."

Question: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Alaina Fingal: "I teach free financial literacy classes every Monday via Zoom at 4:00pm CST. This class is absolutely free and people are able to get access to resources, digital downloads, videos, and other financial educators just by registering. It's our way to give back to the community during this COVID season and I have truly enjoyed helping others through this health & financial pandemic. If people want to register, they can register for free by texting "WEALTH" to 72000."

