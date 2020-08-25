

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate rose remained stable in July, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The registered jobless rate was 6.1 percent in July, same as seen in June. This was in line with economists' expectation.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 111,400 in July from 127,700 in the same month last year. In June, the number of unemployed persons was 106,400.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 131,200 in July from 132,200 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

