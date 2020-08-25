International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Finalizes Agreement With Eco Resorts of the World, the Leading Provider of Social Distancing Accommodation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced that it has finalized its agreement with Eco Resorts of the World establishing a relationship to build eco-friendly resorts and accommodations located around the globe.

Eco-camps is an established Glamping company with several destinations operating and signed contracts for the opening of new destinations in California, New York, Idaho and internationally in France and other countries.

Revenues from the previous 2 years of Glamping accommodation and hospitality services exceeded $1 million and Eco Resorts has over $250,000 in fixed assets, with long term contracts that guarantee income for at least 5 years in each location.

With the planned opening of new locations and the current high consumer interest for outdoor socially distancing accommodation experiences, the next 12 months revenues are projected to increase significantly.

Additionally Eco-camp's destinations are part of the Eco Resorts of the World community of eco-friendly resorts and accommodations located around the globe. www.ecoresortsoftheworld.com.

This online property is the only place where travelers can research and book only eco-friendly vacations. Eco-camps is the majority investor and shareholder in this business.

Under the transaction completed between Eco-camps and International Endeavors Corporation, IDVV receives 20% of the revenues and profits generated by Eco-camps and Eco Resorts of the World.

It also receives 50% of the income from the Eco-camps Temecula destination, which is built on land owned by International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV.) www.glampingtemecula.com.

Per Eco Camps projections it is anticipated that IDVV's income from Eco-camps consolidated activities will exceed $500,000 in the next twelve months and increase significantly in the following 12 months.

About Eco Resorts

ECO-CAMPS IS THE LEADING PROVIDER OF OFF-THE-GRID ECO-FRIENDLY SOCIAL DISTANCING ACCOMMODATION

We combine glamorous camping under canvas with the comforts and conveniences of a hotel, delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests in incredible locations

ECO-CAMPS offers a selection of unique properties around the world by partnering with owners of unique properties to create one of a kind Glamping destinations where other forms of accommodation can't be built.

For more information visit www.Eco-Camps.com

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603196/IDVV-Finalizes-Agreement-With-Eco-Resorts-of-the-World-the-Leading-Provider-of-Social-Distancing-Accommodation