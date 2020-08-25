Bureau Veritas USA launches 5G Device Certification Testing

- Keysight's 5G Conformance Test solution selected to address conformance test requirements in sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) frequencies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a leading Testing, Inspection and Certification provider announces its Silicon Valley laboratory in Sunnyvale, it is now fully equipped and ready to offer 5G certification service for GCF/PTCRB and key carrier requirements such as Verizon Wireless and AT&T. The new location in California extends Bureau Veritas' existing portfolio of 5G laboratories located in China, Taiwan and Korea.

The collaboration enables Bureau Veritas to address a wide range of radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) and performance/protocol test cases validated by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB. With its regulatory test and global market access services and a full suite of wireless conformance testing, module developers, device manufacturers as well as 5G technology integrators can now access global market access services from Bureau Veritas' Bay Area technical competence center.

"We're pleased to extend our close collaboration with Keysight, a leader in 5G technology, to better serve the wireless device market," stated Sebastian Doose, Vice President of Bureau Veritas' Electrical & Electronics, Automotive and Wireless business in USA, Europe, Middle East & Africa. "Keysight's end-to-end test solutions enable Bureau Veritas to offer 5G solutions to our existing clients, but also support new integrators of 5G technology across diverse industries such as new mobility, medical devices, gaming, manufacturing and agriculture. Our Keysight platform, TP168, is validated by both GCF and PTCRB meaning we can support all clients who wish to integrate 5G technology, both FR1 and FR2."

"We are excited to enable Bureau Veritas for 5G conformance and device certification test as mandated by major US mobile operators like Verizon," said Scott Bryden, Vice President Mobile Network Operator Industry Solutions at Keysight Technologies. "With the 5G industry experiencing accelerated investment, Keysight's leading 5G conformance and device acceptance solutions are playing an instrumental role in bringing new 5G devices to market."

"To enable our 5G business, it is essential that Bureau Veritas partners with industry leaders like Keysight who can deliver against aggressive timelines and experience a quality out-of-the box experience," said Clive Bax , Senior Director Testing & Engineering Services at Bureau Veritas.

FR1 (4.1 GHz to 7.125 GHz) band of frequencies are used for carrying most of the traditional cellular mobile communications traffic, while the FR2 (24.25 GHz to 52.6 GHz) band of frequencies are focused on short-range, high data rate capabilities.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 78,000 employees in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

Website: https://group.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global technology and consumer product markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of products. These products include electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: https://www.cps.bureauveritas.com

Media Enquiry

Chris Baird

Email: chris.baird@bureauveritas.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1212982/Bureau_Veritas_Logo.jpg