Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Alle ausgestochen und neuen SILBER-DISTRIKT erworben! Nächste Raketen-Stufe zündet!
25.08.2020
Alligator Bioscience Virtual R&D Day - August 27, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) invites to a virtual R&D Day on August 27 at 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., in which CEO Per Norlén and COO Malin Carlsson will give an update on the status and latest development steps in the company's clinical pipeline - focusing on the drug candidates mitazalimab, ATOR-1015 and ATOR-1017. Guest speaker, Professor Ignacio Melero at University of Navarra, will give his view on 4-1BB, the target for ATOR-1017.

Program (approximate times):

2:00 p.m.Company introduction and clinical development update ATOR-1015 and mitazalimab

Speaker: Per Norlén, CEO

2:15 p.m.ATOR-1017 - Concept and latest news

Speaker: Malin Carlsson, COO

2:30 p.m.4-1BB - An attractive target for cancer immunotherapy

Speaker: Professor Ignacio Melero, University of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain

2:45 p.m.Q&A session

3:00 p.m.Conclusions

Presentations will be in English and can be followed live via Alligator Bioscience's YouTube channel https://youtu.be/eBfz0q77p78. A recording will also be made available on the Alligator web site after the event, www.alligatorbioscience.com. Questions to the speakers can be sent to red@biostock.se.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +46 46 540 82 06

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes six lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: Mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

