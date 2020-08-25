Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.08.2020
Alle ausgestochen und neuen SILBER-DISTRIKT erworben! Nächste Raketen-Stufe zündet!
25.08.2020 | 12:33
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, August 25

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

25 August 2020

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 July 2020, which was announced on 3 August 2020, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the six months ended 31 July 2020.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the six months ended 31 July 2020, expected to be on or after 30 September 2020.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3709 8734

© 2020 PR Newswire
