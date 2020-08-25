President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo has laid the foundation stone for a vast, 1 GW Kinshasa Solar City photovoltaic project aimed at improving the capital's power supply.From pv magazine France. The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced plans for a 600 MW solar park for Menkao in the municipality of Maluku, 25km east of the capital, Kinshasa. The project will be the first in a 1 GW series of solar farms around the city, which has a population of ten million. The city-wide project network has a power purchase agreement signed by national utility Société nationale ...

