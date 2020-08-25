Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 24-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 262.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 267.21p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 260.11p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16