Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors has decided on the second instalment of the dividend based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the Annual General Meeting

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 AUGUST 2020 AT 1:50 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's Board of Directors has decided on the second instalment of the dividend based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the Annual General Meeting

Cargotec's Board of Directors has decided on the second instalment of the dividend based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the Annual General Meeting. The second instalment of the dividend distribution is a dividend of EUR 0.60 for each of class A shares and a dividend of EUR 0.60 for each of class B shares outstanding. The second instalment of the dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 27 August 2020. The payment date is 3 September 2020.

Cargotec Corporation's Annual General Meeting, held 27 May 2020 in Helsinki, approved a distribution of dividends by paying the dividend in two instalments. The first instalment was paid directly based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting and the second instalment based on a possible decision of the Board. The first instalment of the dividend distribution, a dividend of EUR 0.59 for each of class A shares and a dividend of EUR 0.60 for each of class B shares outstanding, was paid on 5 June 2020. Based on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting and today's decision by the Board of Directors, the total aggregate dividend for the financial year 2019 is thus EUR 1.19 for each of class A shares and EUR 1.20 for each of class B shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084, hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com