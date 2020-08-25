Increase in Infectious Diseases will drive the market growth during the forecast period
The cell culture market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 13% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers detailed analysis about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Health Care Industry is anticipated to have Positive impact. The cell culture market will showcase Neutral impact during 2020-2024.
Cell Culture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cell Culture Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Consumables
- Equipment
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- ROW
North America region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
With the surging growth of COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Care market is anticipated to have a Direct impact during the forecast period. View market snapshot before purchasing
High growth potential from emerging regions has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the cell culture market. Other market drivers include growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Cell Culture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
