NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 August 2020 were:

129.66c Capital only USD (cents)

99.22p Capital only Sterling (pence)

131.66c Including current year income USD (cents)

100.75p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 23,680 ordinary shares on 21st August 2020, the Company has 241,722,801 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 100,000 which are held in treasury