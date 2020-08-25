

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $237.0 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $154.6 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $270.0 million or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $1.97 billion from $1.78 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $270.0 Mln. vs. $179.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.37 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.60



