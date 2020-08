Amidst challenging market conditions, Custodian REIT (CREI) declared a Q121 DPS 0.95p, 27% ahead of the minimum level indicated for each of the first two quarters of FY21, and fully covered by net cash receipts. With robust rent collection and the lockdown easing, we have reinstated our estimates and look for the quarterly DPS run rate to increase in H221.

