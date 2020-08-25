Visiongain publishes Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospects for Attenuated Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, Fluoroquinolones, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market was worth $2,241.6m in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020-2025.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine market

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by type:

• Attenuated Vaccines

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Fluoroquinolones

• Subunit Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market by workflow:

• Downstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Fill & Finish Operations, Analytical & QC Studies, Packaging

• Upstream Processing: the revenues are further broken down into Mammalian Expression Systems, Bacterial Expression Systems, Yeast Expression Systems, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems, Other Upstream Processing

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading regional and national markets:

• North America: the revenues are further broken down into the US and Canada

• Europe: the revenues are further broken down into the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain

• Asia-Pacific: the revenues are further broken down into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: the revenues are further broken down into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa: the revenues are further broken into Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The regional markets are further broken down by type and workflow.

• Discussion and profiles of the leading players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market:

• AbbVie

• Baxter BioPharma Solutions

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Catalent

• Charles River Laboratories

• IDT Biologika

• Lonza

• Meridan Lifescience

• Pfizer

• And many more

• A SWOT analysis discussing the industry trends, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

• Discussion on vaccine manufacturing technologies covering new substrates for vaccine production, next-generation expression systems and vectors, equipment trends, pre-filled syringes and vaccines, lyophilization and vaccine manufacturing, cell-based techniques.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the vaccine contract manufacturing market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the vaccine contract manufacturing market?

• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2019?

• What is the value of the leading sectors in important regions of the world?

• What will be the main driver of the overall market from 2020 to 2030?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national vaccine contract manufacturing markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the leading national markets change by 2030 and which country will lead the market in 2030?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie

Allevi

AMRI

Anacor

Arabio

AstraZeneca

Avid Bioservices

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Baxter International Inc.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products

BioKangtai

BioNTech

Bit Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals Gmbh

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Catalent, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

DiNAQOR AG

Frost & Sullivan

Galderma

Gardasil

GE Healthcare

GenePOC Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

GSAL

HemaCare Corporation

Hospira

IDT Biologika GmbH

Indapta Therapeutics

JSR Life Sciences

KBI Biopharma

LONZA

MaSTherCell

Merck KGaA

Meridian Life Science

Navrogen Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer CentreOne

Pfizer Inc.

PRA Health Sciences

Roche

Sanofi S.A.

Spirig Pharma

ThermoVax

Zumutor Biologics, Inc.

Other Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Center for Disease Control (CDC)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

Contract Pharma Outsourcing Survey

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Emory University

European Medical Agency

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Global Vaccine Action Plan

Government of Canada

Gulf Cooperation Council Member States

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

PATH

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

United Nations Children's Fund

World Health Assembly

World Health Organisation (WHO)

