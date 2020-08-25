OneTrust Adds 200 PrivacyConnect Online Events Across 100 Global Chapters

Learn about local regulatory updates and the latest in data transfers, vendor risk management, CCPA, LGPD, cookie guidance, and more during live, virtual sessions across global PrivacyConnect Chapters

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today expanded PrivacyConnect Online with 200 new events across its 100 global PrivacyConnect Chapters. The free, virtual events bring together privacy and security professionals across the globe to learn about the latest regulatory updates and how to implement global privacy laws in practice. New content focuses on rethinking data transfers and vendor risk management, as expert panels and region-specific content led by local PrivacyConnect Chapter Chairs.

Find your chapter and register for a PrivacyConnect Online event today

As professionals continue to work from home, PrivacyConnect provides opportunities to connect and engage with local chapters virtually. The expanded online event series brings together privacy and security professionals to learn the latest global regulatory updates, while also discussing the local issues that matter most. Attendees will hear from privacy experts, local Chapter Chairs, thought-provoking panels, and how to implement in practices.

The PrivacyConnect Online expanded series includes:

PrivacyConnect events focused on global privacy trends, data transfers, vendor risk management, ISO 27001, and more. Events will also feature regional-specific content and expert panels led by local PrivacyConnect Chapter Chairs.

events focused on global privacy trends, data transfers, vendor risk management, ISO 27001, and more. Events will also feature regional-specific content and expert panels led by local PrivacyConnect Chapter Chairs. CookieConnect will dive deep into regional cookie guidance and enforcement, as well as share best practices for cookie compliance, including examples of "good" and "bad" cookie banners.

will dive deep into regional cookie guidance and enforcement, as well as share best practices for cookie compliance, including examples of "good" and "bad" cookie banners. CCPAConnect events in California will outline the latest with the CCPA and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA or "CCPA 2.0") and enforcement actions.

events in will outline the latest with the CCPA and California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA or "CCPA 2.0") and enforcement actions. LGPDConnect in Latin American cities will provide updates on Brazil's LGPD, and feature expert panels on a variety of topics, including data mapping, assessments and risk, data subject rights, and more.

in Latin American cities will provide updates on LGPD, and feature expert panels on a variety of topics, including data mapping, assessments and risk, data subject rights, and more. Industry Expert Panels will bring together experts from a variety of industries, including technology, retail and CPG, legal services, healthcare, publishing, and more, to talk about privacy trends and best practices.

Find your chapter and register for a PrivacyConnect Online event today

In addition to privacy-focused events. OneTrust also launched new dates for VendorRiskConnect, GRCConnect, and PublisherConnect.

To join your local PrivacyConnect Chapter and find an online event focused on your city, visit PrivacyConnect.com.

OneTrust and PrivacyConnect are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance - Regulatory Research Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 770-294-4668

media@onetrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg