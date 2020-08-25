Issuer Information Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs Org. no: 471283-0459 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 23 0515 ISIN code IS0000032191 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R FISN númer ENDURLAN/1.50 TB 20230515 Bonds/bills: Bond Total issued amount Total amount previously issued Amount issued at this 24.370.000.000 kr. time Denomination in CSD 1 kr. Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Bullet Bond Amortization type, if other Currency ISK Currency, if other Issue date May 15, 2020 First ordinary May 15, 2023 installment date Total number of 1 installments Installment frequency Maturity date May 15, 2023 Interest rate 1,50% Floating interest rate, if applicable Floating interest rate, if other Premium Simple/compound Simple Interest interest Simple/compound, if other Day count convention ACT/ACT Day count convention, if other Interest from date May 15, 2020 First ordinary coupon May 15, 2021 date Coupon frequency 1 Total number of coupon 3 payments If irregular cash flow, then how Dirty price / clean Clean Price price If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed Name of index Daily index or monthly NA index Daily index or monthly index, if other Base index value Index base date Other Information Call option No Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating Apr. 2020 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic loans agency, date) May. 2020 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans May. 2020 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans -------------------------------------------------------- Additional information No -------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland Date of Application for August 21, 2020 Admission to Trading Date of Approval of August 21, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading Date of admission to August 26, 2020 trading Order book ID RIKB_23_0515 Instrument subtype T-Bonds Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading List population name ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS Static volatility 2% guards Dynamic volatility No guards MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond