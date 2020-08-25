Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
WKN: 903655 ISIN: US8116991071 
25.08.20
12:56 Uhr
1,160 Euro
SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange International Sets Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, September 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SeaChange management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8037

International number: 201-689-8037

Meeting Number: 13708779

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange's website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

SeaChange Contact:

Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
SEAC@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SeaChange Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603176/SeaChange-Corporation-SeaChange-International-Sets-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2021-Conference-Call-for-Tuesday-September-8-at-500-pm-ET

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
