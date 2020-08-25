

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned against emergency use authorization for a potential coronavirus vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in large trials.



It could damage efforts to develop and test other vaccines, according to Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



'The one thing that you would not want to see with a vaccine is getting an EUA (emergency use authorization) before you have a signal of efficacy,' Fauci said in an interview to Reuters.



As multiple companies are in a race to bring out their vaccine against coronavirus, President Donald Trump is reportedly in a hurry to deliver it before the November presidential election, and it has been fully tested.



Trump had said on Twitter last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 'is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines'.



At a press briefing on Sunday, Trump announced an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, evoking concerns from scientists and health experts.



According to FDA, the potential promising treatment, which uses convalescent plasma, has been received by more than 70,000 patients in the country. However, the proper results of the treatment are yet to be known, reports say.



Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection rate in the United States continues to fall below the 40000 mark.



With 37,184 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 5740909 as of John Hopkins University's latest update Tuesday.



This is less than half the number of infections reported a month ago.



Currently, the death rate also is comparatively low in the country.



With just 470 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the U.S. reached 177279.



