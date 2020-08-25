Billions Pouring Into Drugs That Could Treat Cancer Patients with High TROP2 Expressions

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - In the fight against some of the most challenging forms of cancer, AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) recently placed a giant $6 billion bet on an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) called DS-1062 from Japanese developers Daiichi Sankyo. The move signalled AZ's confidence that this solid tumor drug could hit the same target as another approved ADC, known as Trodelvy from Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). That target is trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2), a transmembrane protein overexpressed by tumors of the lung, breast, pancreas and other organs. Given the level of investment AstraZeneca has now committed to, a highlight is being shone on a segment of biotech companies tackling these forms of cancer through new drugs and drug combinations, including Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

The potential for breakthroughs in these fields has Wall Street quite bullish. An example of a consensus on the sentiment comes when looking at Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC), which has earned an average rating from Wall Street analysts of Buy (3 Buy, 1 Hold, and no Sell ratings), and a significantly increased price projection over the next 12 months.

Optimism directed at the company is being credited to the milestones being met by its flagship platform, pelareorep, which promotes an anti-cancer response by inducing innate and adaptive immune responses creating a cancer immunotherapy that actively turns "COLD" tumors "HOT".

Much like Daiichi Sankyo's DS-1062, pelareorep is also being tested in combination with KEYTRUDA made by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). However, the DS-1062/KEYTRUDA trial is for treating NCLC, while the pelareorep/KEYTRUDA is in Phase II of study to treat pancreatic cancer.

As well, both DS-1062 and pelareorep are being studied for treating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). This is significant, since high TROP2 expression has been reported in up to 80% of patients with TNBC .

Oncolytics recently kicked off its TNBC study , sponsored by New Jersey-based Rutgers Cancer Insitute (RCI), through a Phase 2 clinical trial to investigate the use of pelareorep and retifanlinmab, an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. RCI will manage this clinical trial in patients with unsectable metastatic or locally advanced TNBC.

While also being in Phase 1 clinical development for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), in July Daiichi Sankyo expanded its Phase 1 study for DS-1062 to include patients with advanced/unresectable or metastatic TNBC.

Should Daiichi (and now AstraZeneca) succeed with DS-1062, it won't be the first drug targeting TROP2 to win FDA approval.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) won that distinction in April, when the FDA authorized its lead ADC Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) as a treatment for adults with metastatic TNBC who had at least received two prior therapies for metastatic disease. Trodelvy officially became the first ADC approved by the FDA specifically for relapsed or refractory metastatic TNBC, and is also the first FDA-approved anti-Trop-2 ADC.

The company recently reported encouraging early adoption of Trodelvy in the US, with $20.1 million in net sales during the first two months of launch.

BIG BETS BEING MADE

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) recent deal with Daiichi Sankyo will have the pharma giant paying out $1 billion to co-develop an ADC called DS-1062 outside of Japan. The deal also features a further $5 billion in milestones , with the bet being made that it can hit the same target as Trodelvy.

Now the market's hope is that platforms such as DS-1062 and others such as pelareorep can capitalize on similar successes as Trodelvy. It was results such as 33.3% of all patients that received Trodelvy experiencing a certain amount of shrinkage of their tumors that led to the drug's approval.

Immunomedics, Inc. also recently announced that the FDA also approved Samsung Biologics to produce commercial-scale hRS7, the antibody used in Trodelvy, at its manufacturing facilities in Incheon, South Korea. The approval is said to enhance Immunomedics' long-term supply of Trodelvy.

Previously, pharma giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) had also taken an anti-TROP2 ADC into the clinic but (according to Fierce Biotech) scrapped the trial after seeing early data, which left Trodelvy and DS-1062 as the front-runners. However, in late July, a partner of Pfizer announced that "very good progress" was being made on its own TNBC trial for a compound called ZEN-3694 .

At the end of July, Merck & Co., Inc. announced two US regulatory milestones for its drug KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in TNBC. First off the FDA granted priority review to KEYTRUDA's Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) when combined with chemotherapy for the treatment of certain patients with metastatic TNBC based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial. The FDA also accepted an sBLA for KEYTRUDA for the treatment of patients with high-risk early-stage TNBC based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial.

CURRENT PELAREOREP STUDIES

Back in June of 2019, Pfizer had signed a co-development agreement with both Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and Merck KGaA for what's known as the BRACELET-1 study-(BReast cAnCEr with the Oncolytic Reovirus PeLareorEp in CombinaTion with anti- PD-L1 and Paclitaxel).

Though the BRACELET-1 study pertains to HR+ breast cancer, and not TNBC, there is much anticipation over its potential. Oncolytics has already announced that it has advanced its lead breast cancer program with the dosing of the first patient in the BRACELET-1 study.

The study will take place at 20 trial sites and enroll 45 patients randomized into three cohorts: one with just paclitaxel; one with paclitaxel + pelareorep; and a third with paclitaxel + pelareorep + avelumab (Merck and Pfizer's shared immuno-oncology drug Bavencio).

As stated above, pelareorep is also being studied for its potential in treating TNBC through a study dubbed "IRENE". According to the available preclinical data, the drug shows potential in addressing the unmet needs in TNBC.

Clinical trial data suggests that the systematic administration of pelareorep shows promising outcomes in patients suffering from tumors in their breasts-helping to improve the patient count responding to what are known as checkpoint inhibitors .

Checkpoint investigators are used to target interactions between PD-1 and PD-L1. Commercially proven checkpoint investigators only achieve 20% success in patients with TNBC because of an ITM (immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment).

Throughout this study, RCI's investigators will evaluate the efficacy and safety of pelareorep in TNBC patients in an anti-PD-1 combination cure. It will study the changes in the PD-L1 expression in this trial, along with peripheral T-Cell Clonality and correlations between the treatments' outcomes.

The IRENE study is an open-label, single-arm, Phase 2 clinical trial investigating the use of INCMGA00012 and pelareorep to treat Metastatic TNBC or unresectable LA (locally advanced) TNBC. The drug combination is administered intravenously to the patients on the first, second, fifteen, and sixteenth day of the 28-day treatment program. Approximately 25 patients are enrolled for this clinical study at RCI.

For more information please visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/02/24/why-biotechnology-companies-are-so-important/

Article Source:

USA News Group

https://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Disclaimer:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at any time without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611