Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Alle ausgestochen und neuen SILBER-DISTRIKT erworben! Nächste Raketen-Stufe zündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.08.2020 | 14:32
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS to Present at LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the LD 500 virtual investor conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 - 4, 2020.

Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman at GreenBox POS, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36555

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GRBX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603181/GreenBox-POS-to-Present-at-LD-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.