GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS to Present at LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the LD 500 virtual investor conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 - 4, 2020.

Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman at GreenBox POS, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 2

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36555

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GRBX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603181/GreenBox-POS-to-Present-at-LD-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference