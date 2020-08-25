RIWI Corp.: RIWI to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 1, 2020 at 3:40 pm Eastern

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / RIWI Corp. (TSXV:RIWI)(OTC PINK:RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3:40 pm Eastern time. Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI, will be presenting to a live audience.

Concurrently with RIWI's presentation, the updated investor slide deck will be accessible on the "Investors" page on RIWI's website, located at: https://riwi.com/investor-info

View RIWI's profile on the LD Micro website here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/RIWI.V

"The LD Micro event marks our first investor presentation following our recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and we look forward to sharing RIWI's innovation agenda, our accomplishments - and RIWI's vision in global data collection - on LD Micro's amazing stage," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long," stated Chris Lahji, Founder of LD Micro. "Due to COVID-19, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," Mr. Lahji added.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is LD Micro's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

