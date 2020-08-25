Dr. Alina Sholar Explains How Skin Science Soul is Keeping Patients Safe During the Pandemic

Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar works to keep patients healthy inside and out

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / While the pandemic has presented a unique set of challenges, Dr. Alina Sholar says that she and her team at Skin Science Soul are doing everything they can to keep their patients safe.

Dr. Alina Sholar is a plastic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience. She owns Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar, a plastic surgery and medical aesthetic practice, Serenity Medical Centers in Austin and San Antonio, and Sage Practice Solutions, a medical practice consulting firm in Austin. She opened Skin Science Soul to encourage women to feel confident and beautiful in their 30s, 40s, and beyond.

Skin Science Soul has worked to comply with new measures put into place by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbot and regulations given by the CDC. The team fully supports these measures to keep patients and staff safe. All staff have received formal certification in COVID-19 Safety Procedures and Dr. Sholar has been certified with a Record of Achievement from the World Health Organization in "COVID-19: Operational Planning Guidelines to support country preparedness and response" and "Infection Prevention & Control for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)." She also has received training and certification from Johns Hopkins University in the field of Outbreaks and Epidemics.

Patients and staff of Skin Science Soul are required to wear medical-grade masks inside the office at all times and to follow physical distancing guidelines when possible.

Staff are consistently practicing safe personal hygiene and also routinely clean and sanitize the office between patients. They go one step further and use air purification and UV technology to disinfect as well.

Upon arrival, patients with appointments are escorted to one of the two spacious waiting rooms, so social distancing is made comfortable and effortless.

Further, Dr. Sholar coaches her patients on best practices for hand washing and hygiene, and proper mask wear, but also how to keep their immune systems at the ready and their bodies as healthful as possible. She encourages and educates patients because the stronger and more balanced the immune system is, the more easily the body navigates any infection.

"During these difficult and uncharted times, we are doing everything we can to keep our patients healthy inside and out," says Dr. Alina Sholar.

"Especially during this time, there is a lot of stress and confusion. Our patients deserve the best and at Skin Science Soul, we take our commitment very seriously. We want to provide an environment where they feel safe and we can continue to help give them the confidence to face any challenge."

About Dr. Alina Sholar

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Alina Sholar has made a name for herself as a respected plastic surgeon, female entrepreneur, and mentor. She attended Texas A&M University on a full-tuition merit scholarship and earned a B.S. degree in Biomedical Science with Magna Cum Laude honors in 1994. In 1999, she earned her MD degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she was also awarded the prestigious Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Award and Achievement Citation for Women in Medicine. She then completed a full five-year residency in General Surgery at the University of Louisville, where she was awarded Best Resident Instructor and Mentor by the students of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She also completed an additional residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Tennessee, serving as Chief Resident in 2006. She received multiple awards and publications in research areas such as the efficacy of treatment at Tertiary Care Wound Centers and the advanced reconstructive techniques required after major facial trauma and infections. She was certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2008. Dr. Sholar currently owns Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar, her plastic surgery and medical aesthetic practice. She is also the owner and CEO of Serenity Medical Centers and Sage Practice Solutions. Dr. Sholar also provides pro bono business consulting for women entrepreneurs in need. Further, she mentors young female physicians and non-physician entrepreneurs. Dr. Sholar is also a philanthropist and regularly gives back to her local communities, supporting women-owned businesses and organizations that benefit women and children.

