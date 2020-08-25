Weyland Tech, Inc.: Weyland Tech to Present at LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Sept. 4, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX:WEYL), a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, has been invited to present at The LD 500 virtual institutional investor conference being held on September 1-4, 2020.

Weyland Tech CEO, Brent Suen, is scheduled to present on Friday, September 4, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, and he will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.weyland-tech.com.

Management will discuss how Weyland's new AI-powered online marketing platform helped drive revenue up 55% to a record $24.3 million in the first half of 2020. They will also discuss the new partnership with ShopeePay, one of the world's largest integrated e-money services, to launch a new marketing campaign for Weyland's fast-growing AtozGo food delivery service.

They will also review the company's recent agreement to acquire Fixel AI, an award-winning audience engagement platform that provides startups to Fortune 500 companies the ability to dramatically enhance online marketing spend.

The LD 500 is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 300 names presenting. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Weyland, you may submit your request to register for the conference here or contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

View Weyland's LD Micro profile here: www.ldmicro.com/profile/WEYL

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its CreateApp platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateApp is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.



Weyland's subsidiary, Logiq Inc., provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, like Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. The AI-powered LogiqX data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company's AtozPay subsidiary offers mobile payments, e-wallet, and the AtozGo hyper-local food delivery services in Indonesia, which has the fastest-growing mobile economy in Southeast Asia. For more information about Weyland Tech, go to weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquisitions, the continued growth of the eCommerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

WEYL@cma.team

SOURCE: Weyland Tech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603177/Weyland-Tech-to-Present-at-LD-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-Sept-4-2020