Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Completes the Synthesis of Four Potential Inhibitors of Coronavirus Protease

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:SBFM), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs today announced that it has completed the synthesis of four different potential inhibitors of Coronavirus protease. These compounds are based on the technology described in the Company's recently filed patent application covering small molecules which can be used to treat Coronavirus infections, including SARS-CoV-2 the causative agent of COVID-19. Next, Sunshine will evaluate the binding affinity of these molecules to the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro), one of two virus encoded proteases essential for viral replication. In addition to cleaving the virus encoded polyprotein at three different sites to generate mature virus proteins, PLpro also cleaves certain host proteins resulting in suppression of the innate immune response thereby allowing the virus to multiply unhindered. Based on the binding affinity results, Sunshine will select a lead compound for further Anti-Coronavirus drug development.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. In addition, to working on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a and the Coronavirus protease inhibitors under development.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

